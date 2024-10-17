Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equifax by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $283.47. The stock had a trading volume of 835,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,269. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

