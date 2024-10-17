Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 518.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.57%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.