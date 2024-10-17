Mizuho Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

