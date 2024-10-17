Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

