Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

