MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $121,068.40 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,117.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56.

On Thursday, August 15th, Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ML. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ML

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.