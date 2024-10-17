Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading 11.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 701,147,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 319,091,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

