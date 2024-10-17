Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $479.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

