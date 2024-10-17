Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $56,209.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00065410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 327.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,470.70 or 0.38006453 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

