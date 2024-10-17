Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 440 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,440,000 after buying an additional 1,540,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $176,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,258. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

