Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 14,094 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

