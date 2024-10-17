Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 3,619 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VICI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.