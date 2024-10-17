Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 412,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 394,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

