Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock remained flat at $15.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 30,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,504. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

