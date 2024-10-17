Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 88,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,106. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.