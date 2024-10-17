NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
