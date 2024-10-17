nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sean Desmond Sells 30,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
nCino Trading Up 2.9 %
NCNO opened at $36.06 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
