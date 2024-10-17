nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sean Desmond Sells 30,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nCino Trading Up 2.9 %

NCNO opened at $36.06 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

