Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.74.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

NFLX traded down $13.80 on Thursday, hitting $688.20. 5,687,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,368. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a market cap of $296.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

