Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $687.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.38. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.