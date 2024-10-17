New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,828. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

