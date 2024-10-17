New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 14,868 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 108,804 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 369,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,825. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

