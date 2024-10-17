New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.53. 1,855,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

