Notcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $819.48 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $819.48 million and $75.74 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00249769 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,436 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,436.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00816034 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $98,974,801.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

