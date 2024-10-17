nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises approximately 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,099,635.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,154,067.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,099,635.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,562 shares of company stock worth $21,982,459. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 538,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,637. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

