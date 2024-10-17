nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

