nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

EL traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 546,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,365. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

