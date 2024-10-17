nVerses Capital LLC Invests $720,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $51,277,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 510,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,440. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

