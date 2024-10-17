nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.91. 88,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,411. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.