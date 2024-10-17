nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.76. 190,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,733. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

