nVerses Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.32. 256,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $145.76 and a twelve month high of $389.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

