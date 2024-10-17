nVerses Capital LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.17. 18,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,885. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $380.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.53 and its 200-day moving average is $324.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.