Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 739,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

