Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCUL. TD Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

