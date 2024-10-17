Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

