OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

