Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
Ohio Valley Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.03.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
