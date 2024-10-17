One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.50. The company had a trading volume of 259,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,164. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.80.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

