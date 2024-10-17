One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oct 17th, 2024

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 11,100,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

