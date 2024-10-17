One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,421 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ambev by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Ambev stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

