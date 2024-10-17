One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 503 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

