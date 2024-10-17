One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.13. 12,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $83.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.