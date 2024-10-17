One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.40. 106,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,245. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

