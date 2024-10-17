ONUS (ONUS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.90 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $57.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00251956 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60139832 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $486,901.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

