Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.