Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

LRMR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

