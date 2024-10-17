Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORMP opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 320,495 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

