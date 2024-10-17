Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $36.58 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $36.58 or 0.00053883 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $768.22 million and $116.09 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.50905563 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $127,459,309.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

