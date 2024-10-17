Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 109,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 316,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

