Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 186 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 718,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 1,019,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,824. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

