Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

ORA stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,811.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

